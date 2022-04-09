China to continue promoting financial cooperation among BRICS countries

Xinhua) 10:40, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China will continue promoting fiscal and financial cooperation among BRICS countries, according to Minister of Finance Liu Kun.

Liu made the remarks at the First BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in 2022, which was held virtually on Friday.

"In recent years, BRICS countries have maintained strong cooperation momentum and made important contributions to optimizing global economic governance and boosting the resumption and high-quality development of the global economy," Liu said.

Amid sluggish global economic growth, a complicated global situation and hampered global development, Liu called on BRICS countries to shoulder their responsibilities and strengthen macro policy coordination to boost the global economy.

China will take steps such as information sharing and conducting experience exchanges in infrastructure investment to deepen fiscal and financial cooperation between BRICS countries, Liu said.

China will work with other member countries to achieve practical results in fiscal and financial cooperation to prepare for the 14th BRICS summit, which will be hosted by China this year.

The meeting was co-chaired by Liu and China's central bank governor Yi Gang, and saw participation of finance ministers and central bank governors from other BRICS countries.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. China chairs the BRICS this year.

