China's costal city Xiamen sees trade with BRICS countries up 20.7 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 16:15, February 04, 2022

XIAMEN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Trade in goods of east China's coastal city of Xiamen with BRICS countries reached 73.78 billion yuan (about 11.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 20.7 percent, according to the Xiamen Customs.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center in December 2020.

The exports with BRICS countries amounted to 51.2 billion yuan and imports 22.58 billion yuan, up 16.1 percent and 32.5 percent respectively, year on year.

Among the BRICS countries, Brazil is the largest trade partner of Xiamen, with imports and exports rising 12.5 percent year on year to 22.65 billion yuan, accounting for 30.7 percent of the total.

The city's trade with Russia was 22.52 billion yuan, up 32.3 percent year on year, the fastest among the BRICS countries.

Xiamen's total foreign trade reached 887.65 billion yuan in 2021, up 27.7 percent from the previous year.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)