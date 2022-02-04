China's costal city Xiamen sees trade with BRICS countries up 20.7 pct in 2021
XIAMEN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Trade in goods of east China's coastal city of Xiamen with BRICS countries reached 73.78 billion yuan (about 11.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 20.7 percent, according to the Xiamen Customs.
BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center in December 2020.
The exports with BRICS countries amounted to 51.2 billion yuan and imports 22.58 billion yuan, up 16.1 percent and 32.5 percent respectively, year on year.
Among the BRICS countries, Brazil is the largest trade partner of Xiamen, with imports and exports rising 12.5 percent year on year to 22.65 billion yuan, accounting for 30.7 percent of the total.
The city's trade with Russia was 22.52 billion yuan, up 32.3 percent year on year, the fastest among the BRICS countries.
Xiamen's total foreign trade reached 887.65 billion yuan in 2021, up 27.7 percent from the previous year.
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS membership yields benefits for S. Africa: Gov't
- Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu hosts 2022 the First BRICS Sherpas' Meeting
- Egypt to join BRICS New Development Bank
- BRICS international journalism online training program opens
- Innovation center pumps new life into BRICS cooperation
- State councilor stresses level playing field in market
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.