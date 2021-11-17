State councilor stresses level playing field in market

Xinhua) 10:00, November 17, 2021

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong addresses the 7th BRICS International Competition Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong on Tuesday underscored efforts to ensure a level playing field in the Chinese market and called for global antitrust cooperation.

Wang made the remarks while addressing the VII BRICS International Competition Conference in Beijing.

He gave credit to China's persistence in reforming its mechanism for anti-monopoly supervision and conducting fair competition reviews, which helps protect the legitimate rights and interests of market entities and consumers.

The country will continue ramping up regulation in key areas to create a level playing field for all market players, Wang said.

Wang also called on the BRICS countries to implement the consensus reached at the 13th BRICS Summit, coordinate competition policies and deepen cross-border antitrust cooperation.

Joint efforts should also be made to seek new regulatory methods for the digital economy and fine-tune the international competition rules, he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)