BRICS int'l journalism online training program concludes

Xinhua) 09:11, March 29, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- An online journalism training program for media professionals from BRICS countries concluded Monday.

Lasting three months, the BRICS International Journalism Online Training Program saw seasoned journalists and renowned academics from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa give lectures to 25 trainees from the five countries, covering topics including BRICS cooperation, news reporting and the Beijing Winter Olympics, among others.

The trainees also took part in extensive exchanges regarding multiple hot topics in the media sector, including the digital transformation of media outlets from BRICS countries, as well as the society and cultures of the five countries.

Trainees spoke highly of the training program, which, they said, not only effectively helped media practitioners from BRICS countries improve their professional skills, but also provided them with a rare opportunity to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

The program was jointly launched by the member institutions of the BRICS Media Forum's presidium -- China's Xinhua News Agency, Brazil's CMA Group, Russia's Sputnik International News Agency and Radio, India's The Hindu, and South Africa's Independent Media.

