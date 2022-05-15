BRICS countries renew pledge to address climate change

Xinhua) 10:56, May 15, 2022

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries renewed their joint commitment to tackling climate change and explored approaches to accelerating the low-carbon transition at a meeting on Friday.

The BRICS High-level Meeting on Climate Change was hosted by China via video link and was attended by ministerial officials responsible for climate change response from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Noting that the BRICS countries are a prominent force in addressing climate change, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said in a speech that China will work with fellow BRICS countries to promote the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

China will provide full support to the incoming Egyptian Presidency of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, hoping that the event will prioritize implementation and highlight the reinforcement of adaptation and financial aid to developing countries, said Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change.

Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin said that climate-change cooperation has brought the BRICS countries closer and helped establish high-quality partnerships.

Zhao called on all sides to carry out communication and policy-sharing, and launch joint projects in areas like clean energy and low-carbon technology.

