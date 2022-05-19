Chinese FM to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting via video link

Xinhua) 09:57, May 19, 2022

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Thursday via video link, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the BRICS foreign ministers will have "BRICS+" dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries, the spokesperson said.

