Home>>
Chinese FM to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting via video link
(Xinhua) 09:57, May 19, 2022
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Thursday via video link, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.
South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will attend the meeting.
During the meeting, the BRICS foreign ministers will have "BRICS+" dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.