Four districts in Beijing to continue 3-day nucleic acid screening

Ecns.cn) 13:43, May 19, 2022

Residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site, Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Four districts, Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai and Fangshan, require residents to take nucleic acid tests for three consecutive days from Thursday to Saturday, while the other districts will conduct regular nucleic acid tests for residents as previous regulations required.

