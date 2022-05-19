Home>>
Four districts in Beijing to continue 3-day nucleic acid screening
(Ecns.cn) 13:43, May 19, 2022
Residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site, Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Four districts, Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai and Fangshan, require residents to take nucleic acid tests for three consecutive days from Thursday to Saturday, while the other districts will conduct regular nucleic acid tests for residents as previous regulations required.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- A "campus guardian" battles new coronavirus wave in Beijing
- Beijing reports 49 new local COVID-19 infections
- Shared bikes disinfected as COVID-19 precaution measures in Beijing
- Health QR codes required before taking public transport at some areas in Beijing
- Green health code required on public transportations in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.