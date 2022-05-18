Health QR codes required before taking public transport at some areas in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:29, May 18, 2022

A passenger shows his health QR code before entering a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2022.

Passengers are required from Tuesday to have their health QR codes checked before taking public transport at some bus stops and subway stations near restrictive control areas and closed-off management areas in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

