Shared bikes disinfected as COVID-19 precaution measures in Beijing
A bike-sharing service worker disinfects shared bikes outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022.
In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A bike-sharing service worker equips shared bikes with hand sanitizers outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Shared bikes are seen equipped with hand sanitizers outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A man has his hands sanitized before riding a shared bike outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A man scans a QR code to unlock a shared bike outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.