Shared bikes disinfected as COVID-19 precaution measures in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:26, May 19, 2022

A bike-sharing service worker disinfects shared bikes outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022.

In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A bike-sharing service worker equips shared bikes with hand sanitizers outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Shared bikes are seen equipped with hand sanitizers outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A man has his hands sanitized before riding a shared bike outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A man scans a QR code to unlock a shared bike outside a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. In Beijing, shared bikes have been disinfected and some of them are equipped with hand sanitizers recently as COVID-19 precaution measures, for the sake of the riders' health amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)