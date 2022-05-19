Interview: Croatia looks forward to deepening ties with China: Croatian PM

ZAGREB, May 18 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Croatia, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told Xinhua he looks forward to deepening political relations and economic cooperation with China.

"I very much look forward to deepening our political relationship, our consultations, our economic cooperation," Plenkovic said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Plenkovic said the last three decades of ties have been "excellent," noting that within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, bilateral cooperation has intensified, and cooperation between China and the Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) has been extraordinary.

The prime minister cited the Peljesac Bridge, constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation-led Chinese enterprises consortium, and the Senj Wind Farm, built by China's Norinco International, as two examples of bilateral cooperation, with the Peljesac Bridge being the most crucial piece of infrastructure in Croatia and the Senj Wind Fard contributing green energy to Croatian households and consumers.

Plenkovic called China-CEEC Cooperation "an excellent tool for all of us in Central and Eastern Europe," resulting in several signed contracts, regular dialogue and mutual understanding.

Moreover, he also called for more cooperation and dialogue between China and the European Union on global issues, including global security and peace and climate change, especially in the energy sector.

"We have witnessed the spike of energy prices, and I think in that respect, the global dialogue on energy issues and energy supplies is where the EU and China should cooperate, and that of course includes Croatia," he said.

Bilateral cooperation has grown over the years, Plenkovic said.

"We should cooperate more. I think we have a very solid basis. We have 30 years of cooperation and a very intensive period over the past couple of years," he said.

The prime minister recalled the moment when he made a telephone call to the Chinese side to seek medical assistance after the COVID-19 crisis. China reacted quickly.

China "stood by Croatia by enabling us to acquire sufficient amount of protective equipments of medical services and masks" and has ensured a sustainable and durable provision of supplies to Croatia during the pandemic. That was the moment that "I particularly appreciate," Plenkovic said.

On May 13, 1992, China and Croatia established diplomatic relations. Since then, bilateral ties have developed smoothly with fruitful exchanges and strong political, economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological cooperation.

In 2005, China and Croatia established a comprehensive cooperative partnership, marking a new stage in bilateral ties.

