Former Croatian president hails 30 years of diplomatic ties between Croatia, China

Xinhua) 09:23, May 13, 2022

ZAGREB, May 12 (Xinhua) -- As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Croatia and China, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic told Xinhua in a recent interview that this would inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations and open up new possibilities for cooperation.

In May 1992, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, recognized and established diplomatic relations with Croatia, which was of great significance because Croatia was still fighting for statehood and international recognition at that time, Josipovic said, adding that bilateral relations have developed well since the establishment of diplomatic ties, and practical cooperation has been continuously deepened.

"Today, I think we have very good relations. We do not have any open issues, probably we should be more intensively engaged in establishing more cultural and economical cooperation," he said.

Josipovic noted that bilateral contacts should be strengthened, not only between the two governments but also between businesses and cultural institutions, and that more projects should be launched for both sides.

According to the former president, Croatia has always valued cooperation with China, the world's second largest economy, with the Chinese-built Peljesac Bridge serving as an example of bilateral cooperation.

Josipovic also supports closer high-level political and economic ties and cooperation between China and the European Union, noting that global peace and stability, in which China has played a positive role, require cooperation among all countries.

"Croatia is always in favor of it, and I am sure that our government will support the idea of better cooperation between the European Union and China," he said.

China and Croatia established diplomatic relations on May 13, 1992. In 2005, the two countries established a comprehensive cooperative partnership, marking a new stage in the development of bilateral ties.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)