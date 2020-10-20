China's police chief says China to bolster cooperation in law enforcement with Croatia

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said Monday that the Chinese side stands ready to deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement with the Croatian side.

Zhao made the remarks in a phone conversation with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Croatian relations, Zhao said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, solidarity and cooperation are the right way forward.

He said he hopes the two side will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen high-level interactions, enhance mutual understanding and trust, improve law enforcement cooperation mechanism, deepen practical cooperation in combating transnational crimes such as telecom and internet fraud as well as law enforcement capacity building, bolster cooperation in safeguarding major projects and personnel along the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to promote the continuous and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Bozinovic said his country understands and supports China's position and stands ready to further strengthen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security between the two sides.