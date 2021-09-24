Peljesac Bridge a symbol of Croatia-China ties: parliament speaker

Xinhua) 09:22, September 24, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020 shows the Peljesac Bridge under construction near Komarna, Croatia. Crossing the Mali Ston Bay over the Adriatic Sea, the 2.4-kilometer-long Peljesac Bridge connects Croatia's southernmost Dubrovnik-Neretva County to the rest of the mainland, giving the southeastern European country a continuous land link that bypasses foreign territory. A Chinese consortium led by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) won the bid for the first phase of the bridge and its access roads in January 2018, with a promise to finish the job in 36 months. Construction officially kicked off in late July 2018 and has been progressing well since then. (Milan Sabic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

ZAGREB, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic said here on Thursday that the Peljesac Bridge will remain a symbol of friendly Croatia-China relations.

Jandrokovic made the remarks while meeting outgoing Chinese Ambassador Xu Erwen, according to the Jandrokovic's office.

The Peljesac Bridge, which connects Croatian mainland and the Peljesac Peninsula of its southernmost Dubrovnik-Neretva County, will remain "a lasting and most visible symbol of friendly relations between the two peoples," the parliament speaker said.

A Chinese consortium led by China Road and Bridge Corporation won the bid to build the first phase of the Peljesac Bridge and its access roads in 2018.

The final piece of steel box girder for the bridge was installed ahead of schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bridge will be open to traffic next year when all access roads and relevant constructions are finished.

Jandrokovic and the Chinese ambassador agreed that there is still room to boost economic cooperation and trade, as well as a mutual desire to establish direct flights between the two countries.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Croatia and China.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)