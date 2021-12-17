Croatia reaffirms adherence to one-China principle
ZAGREB, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Thursday reaffirmed his country's adherence to the one-China principle and its respect for China's sovereignty and security.
Zagreb attaches great importance to developing Croatia-China relations and is satisfied with the level of cooperation between the two countries, Milanovic said.
Qi Qianjin, China's newly-appointed ambassador to Croatia, presented his credentials to Milanovic, who said that Croatia is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.
Milanovic also wished the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.
In recent years, the China-Croatia comprehensive cooperative partnership has been developing actively and rapidly, and bilateral cooperation has yielded significant results, Qi noted, adding that the exchanges and cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of the Belt and Road and within the framework of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries have been fruitful.
China is willing to work with Croatia to continuously promote bilateral relations and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples, Qi said.
