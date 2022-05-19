Sister city relationship set up between Chinese, Croatian cities

Xinhua) 09:15, May 19, 2022

ZAGREB, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Yancheng, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, and Cakovec, a city in northern Croatia, have signed an agreement on establishing a sister city relationship.

The agreement was signed via video on Monday by mayor of Yancheng Zhou Bin and mayor of Cakovec Ljerka Cividini.

The sister city relationship will promote cooperation of the two cities in all fields in the future and make new contributions to the development of bilateral relations, said Dario Mehelin, Croatian ambassador to China, at the signing ceremony.

Qi Qianjin, Chinese ambassador to Croatia, said that the deal between Yancheng and Czakovec opened a new chapter in the cooperation between the two sides.

It is hoped that the two cities will take this opportunity to strengthen communication and exchanges, tap the potential of cooperation, expand cooperation fields, and add new impetus to the continuous and in-depth development of the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Croatia, Qi added.

The friendship between Croatia and China has a long history, and the Peljesac Bridge, constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation-led enterprise consortium, has become a new symbol of the friendship between the two countries, he added.

China and Croatia established diplomatic relations on May 13, 1992. In 2005, China and Croatia established a comprehensive cooperative partnership.

