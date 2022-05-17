China national men's, women's basketball teams unveil training camp rosters

Xinhua) 14:05, May 17, 2022

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday announced the 2022 training camp rosters for China's national men's and women's basketball teams.

Compared with rosters of nearly 30 players in previous years, this time men's and women's teams selected just 16 players each, with the aim of preparing for events this year with improved efficiency.

The men's team, coached by Du Feng, will begin its training camp at Guangzhou Chimelong Sports Center on May 22 to prepare for the third window period of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers and other events.

Zheng Wei is appointed head coach of the women's team, and her squad is scheduled to begin training on May 21.

Following are the squads:

Men: Fu Hao, Zhao Jiwei, Guo Ailun, Zhu Junlong, Sun Minghui, Wang Zhelin, Ren Junwei, Wu Qian, Zhao Rui, Xu Jie, Hu Mingxuan, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan, Fan Ziming, Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Zhou Qi.

Women: Huang Sijing, Li Yifan, Pan Zhenqi, Yang Liwei, Zhang Ru, Li Meng, Jin Weina, Li Yuan, Wang Siyu, Yang Hengyu, Liu Shuai, Wu Tongtong, Wang Jiaqi, Yang Shuyu, Dilana Dilixiati, Tang Ziting.

