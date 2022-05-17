China national men's, women's basketball teams unveil training camp rosters
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday announced the 2022 training camp rosters for China's national men's and women's basketball teams.
Compared with rosters of nearly 30 players in previous years, this time men's and women's teams selected just 16 players each, with the aim of preparing for events this year with improved efficiency.
The men's team, coached by Du Feng, will begin its training camp at Guangzhou Chimelong Sports Center on May 22 to prepare for the third window period of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers and other events.
Zheng Wei is appointed head coach of the women's team, and her squad is scheduled to begin training on May 21.
Following are the squads:
Men: Fu Hao, Zhao Jiwei, Guo Ailun, Zhu Junlong, Sun Minghui, Wang Zhelin, Ren Junwei, Wu Qian, Zhao Rui, Xu Jie, Hu Mingxuan, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan, Fan Ziming, Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Zhou Qi.
Women: Huang Sijing, Li Yifan, Pan Zhenqi, Yang Liwei, Zhang Ru, Li Meng, Jin Weina, Li Yuan, Wang Siyu, Yang Hengyu, Liu Shuai, Wu Tongtong, Wang Jiaqi, Yang Shuyu, Dilana Dilixiati, Tang Ziting.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- CBA Roundup: Guangdong eases past Zhejiang into semifinals
- Highlights of 1st round playoff match at 2021-2022 season of CBA league
- 2021-2022 season of CBA 35th round: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Sichuan Blue Whales
- Highlights of CBA 29th round matches
- Highlights of 29th round matches at 2021-2022 season of CBA league
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.