A peek at the peak: magnificent views of Mount Qomolangma

People's Daily Online) 16:55, May 13, 2022

Photo shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (People's Daily Online/Li Haixia)

At the Mount Qomolangma base camp at 5,200 meters, the solemn and magnificent views of the mountain, which is the world's highest peak at 8,848.86 meters on the China-Nepal border, unfolds before one’s eyes.

In April, China started a new comprehensive scientific expedition on Mount Qomolangma. It is the country's first scientific research conducted above an altitude of 8,000 meters near the peak, marking a milestone in China's scientific efforts on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)