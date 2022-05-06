Chinese scientific expedition team returns safely to Mount Qomolangma base camp

Xinhua) 09:03, May 06, 2022

Members of a Chinese scientific expedition team are on the way back to the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 5, 2022. A Chinese scientific expedition team returned safely to the Mount Qomolangma base camp on Thursday, after reaching the summit of the world's highest peak. All 13 members of the expedition team are in good physical condition. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, Tibet, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese scientific expedition team returned safely to the Mount Qomolangma base camp on Thursday, after reaching the summit of the world's highest peak.

All 13 members of the expedition team are in good physical condition.

On Wednesday, the team established an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of 8,830 meters, making it the world's highest station of its kind.

At the summit, they measured the thickness of the ice and snow using high-accuracy radar for the first time, and collected samples for further research.

