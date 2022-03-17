We Are China

In pics: view of Mount Qomolangma

Xinhua) 08:56, March 17, 2022

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen through a prayer flag from Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 14, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 12, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 14, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen from Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)