View of Mount Qomolangma

Xinhua) 17:03, May 07, 2022

Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on May 2, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Composite photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows meteors above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows the starry night sky above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Composite photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows meteors above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows meteors above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Composite photo taken on May 4, 2022 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

