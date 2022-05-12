Spring farming begins in nearest administrative township to Mt. Qomolangma

Xinhua) 08:28, May 12, 2022

A villager works in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Villagers plant potatoes in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers work in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Villagers cut potatoes in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers cut potatoes in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers plant potatoes in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers work in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers are seen in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers are seen after farming in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 9, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Villagers plant potatoes in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows a view of the fields in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A villager works in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A villager is seen in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows a view of Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A villager works in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Villagers work in a field in Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 10, 2022. At an altitude of about 4,200 meters, Zhaxizom is the nearest administrative township to Mount Qomolangma. Due to the high altitude and low temperature, spring farming here does not begin until May. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

