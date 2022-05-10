Chinese vice premier reiterates dynamic zero-COVID policy

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a teleconference of the State Council on COVID-19 response on May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday reiterated the country's adherence to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and called for efforts to consolidate hard-won achievements in fighting COVID-19.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference of the State Council on COVID-19 response.

An outbreak should be stamped out as soon as it is detected to ensure the epidemic is manageable and controllable, said Sun.

She urged agility in epidemic monitoring and early warning, and stressed the availability of nucleic acid testing within 15 minutes' walk in big cities.

Highlighting preparedness in terms of quarantine centers and makeshift hospitals, Sun said that such facilities must be built to a high standard so that they can be put into use within 24 hours when necessary.

Precaution measures for COVID-19 should be part of the daily routine at construction sites, schools, nursing homes and old urban areas, among other places, Sun said, urging continuous efforts in promoting vaccination among senior residents and other vulnerable groups.

