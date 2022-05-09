No pause for Shanghai's life support

(People's Daily App) 16:46, May 09, 2022

After Shanghai entered a 'pause', many people have always been on the road, giving supplies to those most in need.

"Go to Xuhui District to deliver milk powder to the children first. It’s urgent." On April 27, Wu Minwen set off early in the morning to rush to the warehouse. She told a People’s Daily reporter that the Women's Federation of Xuhui District found her the day before and said that there were not enough milk powder, diapers, and anti-epidemic items.

Wu Minwen is the executive secretary of Shanghai Fosun public welfare foundation. Since the middle of March, under the guidance of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the team sent more than 5 million epidemic prevention emergency and life support materials to Shanghai residents donated by Fosun public welfare foundation and caring institutions. From help docking, material procurement, sorting, tally and logistics distribution, the team reached close cooperation and an orderly process.

"I can receive more than a dozen calls about material needs every day, and I made and received more than 200 calls on the busiest day." As soon as one call ended, Wu's mobile phone rang again. Her colleagues who assisted remotely in Beijing told her that after several twists and turns, she finally contacted the milk supplied from stock.

"There are many orphans and disabled children in Shanghai children's temporary care center. We need to hold a meeting again to review what else they may need. We must think ahead." Saying that, Wu minwen typed several new to-do items on her mobile phone memo.

"What we can do is limited. We do as much as we can bit by bit," said Wu. As a Shanghainese, she is very happy to see Shanghai changing for the better day by day.

