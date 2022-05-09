New York State governor tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:32, May 09, 2022

NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Being asymptomatic, Hochul said via Twitter that she will be "isolating and working remotely" in the coming week.

"A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," Hochul tweeted.

New York State is experiencing a material rebound of COVID-19 infections with daily new positive testing results rising to around 10,000 now, up from less than 2,000 in early March.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was infected by the novel coronavirus in April while then-Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

Hochul is running for reelection. The primary election is scheduled for the end of June and the general election this November.

