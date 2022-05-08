Home>>
U.S. set to mark grim milestone of 1 mln coronavirus-related deaths: report
(Xinhua) 13:24, May 08, 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States is set to mark a grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus-related deaths but the COVID-19 pandemic is not done yet, said a report of American media outlet ABC6.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects to see COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase as cases are once again on the rise, said the report.
"We all may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us," Dr. Darren Mareiniss of Einstein Medical Center was quoted as saying.
"We're in the midst of a wave going up, and when it goes down you can have riskier behavior, but people just need to get that in their heads. They need to make risk/benefit assessments now," said Mareiniss.
