Mexican president urges U.S. to share burden of immigration issue

Xinhua) 17:05, May 07, 2022

SAN SALVADOR, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the United States should share the burden of tackling mass immigration from Central America.

During his visit to El Salvador, Lopez Obrador stressed that the immigration crisis needed a joint solution.

Lopez Obrador and his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, agreed to implement the Mexican development programs "Sowing Life" and "Youth Building the Future" in El Salvador, which aim to create jobs and curb labor outflow.

"We hope the United States government and Congress will hand over the 4 billion U.S. dollars that President Biden offered to invest in these programs, so that they can be expanded in the three countries of Central America," Lopez Obrador said, referring to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

El Salvador is the second stop of Lopez Obrador's working visit to the Central America and the Caribbean region, which started from Guatemala on Thursday. He will later visit Honduras, Belize and Cuba.

