Epidemic control workers do farm work for quarantined farmer in Dongyang city of China's Zhejiang
Five young epidemic control workers with little farm work experience have been busy taking care of a farm in east China's Zhejiang Province these days, as the farm’s owner is presently being held under quarantine in a closed-off management area.
(Photo/Dongyang Daily)
The five young men, including Wang Nan, a member of the Party committee of Geshan township of Dongyang city and other four young fellows born in the 1990s, get up at around 5 a.m. to work on a farm in the township for more than an hour every day. They divided a vegetable field covering 2 mu of land (about 0.13 hectares) into several lots, with each of them being responsible for watering one lot.
(Photo/Dongyang Daily)
“At the beginning, we supplied insufficient water to the fields. Then Chen Binwei, who has watered fields before, taught us how to water the fields properly,” introduced Wang Nan. Afterwards, they would move onto feeding over 50 chickens and ducks. After wearing protective suits for a long period of time, they would always be drenched in sweat.
(Photo/Dongyang Daily)
The township also invited some agricultural experts to give them online training sessions as the spring ploughing season arrives. “We are learning how to operate tractors now. It’s really difficult,” said Wang, saying that learning agricultural knowledge while fighting on the frontline of epidemic control was a brand-new experience for the young person.
(Photo/Dongyang Daily)
(Photo/Dongyang Daily)
