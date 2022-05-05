Chinese mainland reports 360 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 261 in Shanghai

May 05, 2022

Young volunteers work at a nucleic acid testing site in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2022.(Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 360 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 261 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, 12 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Beijing and 14 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 4,390 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Wednesday, out of a total of 4,678 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,215 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, there were 12,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Wednesday saw 13 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 5,141 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

