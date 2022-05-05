Beijing adjusts quarantine period for inbound travelers

Xinhua) 09:52, May 05, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing municipal government on Wednesday said that travelers entering China via Beijing will be subject to 10 days of concentrated isolation plus seven days of home quarantine.

Those entering China through other cities who have completed 14 days of quarantine can travel to Beijing if they meet related requirements that are the same as those of other domestic residents, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the municipal government.

The adjustment was made according to the characteristics of a short incubation period and mild clinical symptoms of the Omicron variant, Xu said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)