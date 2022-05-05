Young people devote themselves into volunteering work at front line of fight against COVID-19 in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:51, May 05, 2022

A young volunteer gets residents registered for the nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2022. Many young people chose to devote themselves into volunteering work at the front line of the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Youth Day. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

