Home>>
Young people devote themselves into volunteering work at front line of fight against COVID-19 in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:51, May 05, 2022
A young volunteer gets residents registered for the nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2022. Many young people chose to devote themselves into volunteering work at the front line of the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Youth Day. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. secretary of state tests positive for COVID-19
- U.S. CDC reiterates recommendation for masks on public transportation
- Beijing set to strengthen battle against COVID
- Large retail companies in Shanghai reopen supermarkets amid recent COVID-19 resurgence
- 4,271 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.