Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resume class
(Xinhua) 16:44, May 05, 2022
Third-graders of a senior high school take their temperatures to enter the school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Third-graders of a senior high school are seen at a school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Third-graders of a senior high school take their temperatures to enter the school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
