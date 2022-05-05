Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resume class

Xinhua) 16:44, May 05, 2022

Third-graders of a senior high school take their temperatures to enter the school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Third-graders of a senior high school are seen at a school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Third-graders of a senior high school take their temperatures to enter the school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 5, 2022. Third-graders of senior high schools in Changchun resumed class on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)