Beijing adopts work-from-home policy in COVID-19 risk areas

Xinhua) 10:14, May 05, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing municipal government on Wednesday ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home from Thursday due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

For those who must continue to work at their offices, self-driving is encouraged, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government, and commuters should avoid office gatherings and try not to visit places other than their office and home.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)