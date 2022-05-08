India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases
NEW DELHI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,102,194 on Sunday, with 3,451 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Of the new cases, 1,407 were reported from Delhi. Presently there are 5,955 active cases in the capital city, and the positivity rate stood at 4.98 percent.
Besides, as many as 40 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,064.
There are still 20,635 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a rise of 332 active cases during the past 24 hours.
So far 42,557,495 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 3,079 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
