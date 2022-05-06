Lebanon incapable to prevent refugees' illegal immigration: FM

Xinhua) 09:29, May 06, 2022

BEIRUT, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Thursday that his country is no longer capable of preventing the illegal immigration of refugees by sea.

"We cannot bear such a responsibility again," Bou Habib was quoted in a statement released by Lebanon's Presidency as saying.

Last month, a ship carrying over 80 illegal immigrants sank in the waters near the northern city of Tripoli. At least six were killed and dozens are still missing in the accident.

The Lebanese government estimated around 1.5 million Syrian refugees are living in Lebanon, which causes a heavy financial burden on the Middle Eastern country.

Lebanon has been facing a financial crisis, which has plunged over 70 percent of the population into poverty.

