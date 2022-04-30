China's manufacturing PMI down in April

Xinhua) 11:54, April 30, 2022

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

