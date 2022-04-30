Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI down in April
11:53, April 30, 2022
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 41.9 in April, down from 48.4 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
