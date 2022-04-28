One-China principle an anchor for peace, stability across Taiwan Strait: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

It was reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said at a congressional hearing that the U.S. government is determined to make sure that Taiwan has all necessary means to defend itself against any potential aggression.

"We deplore and reject Secretary Blinken's statement," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

The U.S. side shall not underestimate the strong resolve, determination and capability of the 1.4 billion Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Reneging on the commitment will push Taiwan to dangerous waters and bring unbearable cost to the United States itself, Wang said.

Since China and the United States established diplomatic ties in 1979, U.S. administrations, including the current one, have all clearly stated that they would adhere to the one-China policy, he said.

The China-U.S. Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the August 17 Communique clearly noted that "the United States of America recognized the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, and it acknowledged the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China."

In the Shanghai Communique, the U.S. side also declared that "The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position," Wang noted.

The U.S. leadership has stated on multiple occasions that the United States does not support "Taiwan independence." However, the U.S. side has not stopped selling arms to and having official contact with Taiwan, which have sent wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, Wang said.

The historical trend of China's reunification cannot be held back, and the one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wang added.

