Mainland denounces DPP's independence-related statement

Xinhua) 10:05, April 25, 2022

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for repeatedly using invalid historical documents to support its independence agenda.

The DPP authority acted out of its own political interests and tried to confuse right and wrong, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to the DPP authority's recent statement on the so-called San Francisco Peace Treaty.

The United States had excluded China and the Soviet Union when reaching the treaty with Japan in San Francisco after WWII, Ma said.

The treaty violated relevant regulations in the Declaration by United Nations, signed in 1942 by 26 countries including the United States, the Soviet Union and China, as well as the UN Charter and basic norms of international law, he said.

"The treaty's regulations on the sovereignty and territory of China, which was not a signatory, were illegal and invalid," he said.

There is only one China and Taiwan is part of it, Ma said, adding that a number of international legal documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, acknowledged China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

