Taiwan companies receive more orders from mainland in Q1

Xinhua) 09:37, April 22, 2022

TAIPEI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received orders worth 43.76 billion U.S. dollars from the mainland in the first quarter, up 11.4 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said.

The amount in March stood at 15.58 billion dollars, up 9.1 percent, said the department. It added that orders for electronic products made up more than half last month.

Total orders received by Taiwan companies rose 16.8 percent year on year to 62.69 billion dollars in March. The rise was partly attributed to eased supply chain shortages, strong demand for digital transformation, and high raw material prices, said the department.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)