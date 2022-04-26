Taiwan records 5,108 new local COVID-19 cases, home quarantine shortened

Xinhua) 11:26, April 26, 2022

TAIPEI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan recorded 5,221 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 5,108 locally transmitted cases and 113 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Monday.

The agency announced that from Tuesday on, the duration of home quarantine for close contacts will be shortened from 10 days to 3 days.

Currently there are about 87,000 residents in Taiwan practicing home isolation.

The agency also said that the travel records of the confirmed cases would no longer be published.

To date, Taiwan has reported 61,686 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 51,170 were local infections, according to the agency.

