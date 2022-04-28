Mainland cities lend helping hand to Taiwan enterprises amid epidemic

April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- While following COVID-19 containment protocol, mainland cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou and Kunshan have made active efforts to help Taiwan enterprises ease their difficulties and ensure stable production, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Authorities in the cities have stepped up their communication of policy initiatives created to ease the difficulties of businesses and their implementation, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a regular press conference.

The concerns and demands of Taiwan enterprises have been met with timely responses, followed by measures to solve their difficulties, he said.

Ma said that 11 Taiwan enterprises were among the first to resume operations in Shanghai, with manufacturing either taking place under closed management or recovering in a gradual manner.

Of the first 60 enterprises deemed to be "epidemic free" in Kunshan, 22 were Taiwan enterprises that could apply to restore production under closed management, he said.

