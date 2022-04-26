China increases investment in road, waterway infrastructure in Q1

Xinhua) 11:12, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in road and waterway infrastructure rose in the first quarter of the year (Q1), data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Fixed-asset investment in road and waterway infrastructure jumped 11.4 percent year on year to 512 billion yuan (78.88 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region reported the fastest growth in this regard, with investment surging 135 percent from the previous year.

Northeast China's Liaoning Province saw the sharpest decline during the January-March period, with investment plunging 95.8 percent year on year, the data shows.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)