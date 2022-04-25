Trade between China's Hainan, B&R countries nearly doubles in Q1

Xinhua) 10:12, April 25, 2022

HAIKOU, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's southernmost province of Hainan saw its imports and exports to countries along the Belt and Road increase 95.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, Haikou Customs said on Sunday.

From January to March, trade between the province and countries along the Belt and Road soared to 13.4 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars). Exports topped 4 billion yuan, an increase of 40.5 percent year on year, and imports jumped 135.2 percent year on year to 9.4 billion yuan.

During the same period, Hainan's imports and exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hit 6.2 billion yuan, an increase of 28.5 percent year on year and accounting for 46.2 percent of the province's trade volume with countries along the Belt and Road.

Customs data shows that the main imported commodities were organic chemicals and coal, and exported goods were mainly refined oil.

