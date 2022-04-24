China's Yan outplays reigning champion Selby at World Snooker Championship

April 24, 2022

LONDON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hopeful Yan Bingtao saw off defending champion Mark Selby 13-10 on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals at the World Snooker Championship for the first time.

Yan, 22, is making his fourth appearance in Crucible Theater, Sheffield as he booked his place in the year-ending tournament with a world ranking of 16.

The 2021 Masters champion showed great composure and patience, winning the longest ever frame in the history of the World Championship after more than 85 minutes to take a 12-10 lead before finishing the last frame with a break of 112.

"I just felt very very tired after the long frame," said Yan. "Too many safeties from both of us...He just missed the best chance to back to tie at 11 each."

Yan is going to meet three-time world champion Mark Williams as the 47-year-old stormed to the round of last eight by outclassing Jackson Page 13-3 on Friday.

"He has been playing very well at this year's World Championship. He's very confident, very strong. But I'm the same, confident and strong," said Yan.

Earlier, Yan's compatriot Zhao Xintong lost to Stephen Maguire 13-9 in the second round. The other Chinese players Ding Junhui and Lyu Haotian both failed to pass the opening round.

Maguire will face six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan as the world No. 1 reached the quarterfinals at the World Championship for the 20th time after sweeping Mark Allen 13-4.

