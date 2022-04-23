Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to senior professors at the University of Science and Technology Beijing

Xinhua) 09:08, April 23, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to senior professors at the University of Science and Technology Beijing.

Dear professors,

Greetings! I've received your letter. The University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) has made great contributions to the development of China's steel industry since it was founded. The USTB is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and on such an occasion, I would like to extend warm congratulations and cordial greetings to you as well as to all the students, faculty members and alumni of the university.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation needs urgently a great number of talented people with moral integrity and professional competence. I hope that you carry forward the spirit of rigorous research and dedicated teaching, make the best of your school's unique features, strive for excellence, and nurture more high-caliber talent with high ideals, professional competence and strong will to serve the country, who remain true to the Party. In this way, the USTB can make greater contributions to the innovative, green and low-carbon development of the steel industry and the initiatives to build China into a leader in science, technology and manufacturing.

With Regards,

Xi Jinping

April 21, 2022

