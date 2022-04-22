World Book and Copyright Day | Reading with Xi Jinping

People's Daily Online) 18:00, April 22, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the cultivation of a regular habit of reading. He once said: "Reading invigorates people's mind, gives them inspiration and cultivates their morality."

April 23 is World Book and Copyright Day. To mark the occasion, People's Daily Online would like to share with you 12 books from Xi's selections in 12 different languages from around the world.

