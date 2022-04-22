Home>>
Xi unanimously elected delegate to 20th CPC National Congress
(Xinhua) 17:56, April 22, 2022
NANNING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping was elected delegate to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the CPC Guangxi regional congress by a unanimous vote on Friday.
Xi was nominated by the CPC Central Committee as a candidate for delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022.
The CPC congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was held from Thursday to Friday in the regional capital of Nanning.
The announcement of Xi's unanimous election won a burst of sustained and warm applause at the regional congress on Friday morning.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
Related Stories
- World Book and Copyright Day | Reading with Xi Jinping
- Reading with Xi Jinping | The Old Man and the Sea
- Reading with Xi Jinping | Faust
- Reading with Xi Jinping | Ujamaa: Essays on Socialism
- Reading with Xi Jinping | Book of Words
- Reading with Xi Jinping | The Lusiads
- Reading with Xi Jinping | What Is to Be Done?
- Reading with Xi Jinping | The Tale of Genji
- Reading with Xi Jinping | Les Miserables
- Reading with Xi Jinping | Italy and China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.