Xi unanimously elected delegate to 20th CPC National Congress

Xinhua) 17:56, April 22, 2022

NANNING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping was elected delegate to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the CPC Guangxi regional congress by a unanimous vote on Friday.

Xi was nominated by the CPC Central Committee as a candidate for delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022.

The CPC congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was held from Thursday to Friday in the regional capital of Nanning.

The announcement of Xi's unanimous election won a burst of sustained and warm applause at the regional congress on Friday morning.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)