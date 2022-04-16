Home>>
Celebration of Garangao held at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qata
(Xinhua) 11:22, April 16, 2022
A band performs during the celebration of Garangao at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, April 15, 2022. Garangao is mainly celebrated in the Gulf countries after sunset prayer on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Children celebrate Garangao at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, April 15, 2022. Garangao is mainly celebrated in the Gulf countries after sunset prayer on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
