People attend Maslenitsa celebrations in Kaluga region, Russia

Xinhua) 08:59, March 08, 2022

People fight with pillows during Maslenitsa celebrations in Gamzyuki village, Kaluga region, Russia, on March 6, 2022. Maslenitsa is a traditional holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Evgeny Andreev/Xinhua)

People watch a burning effigy during Maslenitsa celebrations in Gamzyuki village, Kaluga region, Russia, on March 6, 2022. Maslenitsa is a traditional holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Evgeny Andreev/Xinhua)

People play tug-of-war during Maslenitsa celebrations in Gamzyuki village, Kaluga region, Russia, on March 6, 2022. Maslenitsa is a traditional holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Evgeny Andreev/Xinhua)

A man climbs a pole during Maslenitsa celebrations in Gamzyuki village, Kaluga region, Russia, on March 6, 2022. Maslenitsa is a traditional holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Evgeny Andreev/Xinhua)

A child slides on a slope during Maslenitsa celebrations in Gamzyuki village, Kaluga region, Russia, on March 6, 2022. Maslenitsa is a traditional holiday to celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Evgeny Andreev/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)