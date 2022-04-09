Xi talks with Philippine president over phone

Xinhua) 09:15, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte.

During the phone conversation, Xi said that he still has fresh memories about Duterte's first visit to China in October 2016, which he called an ice-breaking trip and a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

In the past six years, Xi said, the two sides have followed the important consensus reached between the two leaders, and have persisted in promoting good-neighborly friendship and cooperation, properly handling differences, working together for common development, and getting rid of interference in bilateral ties, which is demonstrating a new situation of vigorous development.

The two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship, deepened the synergy between the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the plan of "Build, Build, Build," and jointly promoted cooperation in major programs such as infrastructure construction, with bilateral trade volume doubled during the period, he added.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the two sides have stood by each other, safeguarded the safety of the lives of the people in both countries and their health, and worked to maintain the stability of the regional industrial and supply chains.

The two sides' properly handling of the South China Sea issue has provided an important foundation for the China-Philippines friendly cooperation, benefited the two people and also effectively safeguarded regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China maintains the continuity and stability in its policy toward the Philippines, and is willing to work with the country to promote sustained and sound development of the bilateral relations so as to reach new levels.

The Chinese side stands ready to continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines if needed, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the research and development of specific drugs and in public health capacity building, Xi said.

China is also ready to promote the construction of major projects and expand cooperation in trade, investment, education, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges with the Philippines, he said.

China will also import more quality products from the Philippines, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the Philippines, and contribute to the modernization process of the Philippines, he added.

Xi stressed that the development of the current international situation has once again proved that regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances.

The Chinese side is ready to work with the Philippines and other regional countries to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, take firm control over regional security, and jointly safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in the region so as to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Duterte said he highly values his friendship and good relations with President Xi.

Over the past six years, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, people in the two countries have become more friendly toward each other, bilateral relations stronger and their cooperation more fruitful, and the Philippine people have truly felt the benefits of Philippines-China cooperation, he added.

Thanking China for its vaccine support in the anti-pandemic fight as well as the timely help to the people affected by storms in his country, Duterte said China is a true and reliable friend of the Philippine people.

The Philippine side is willing to consolidate its friendship and cooperation with China, continue to strengthen bilateral relations, learn from China's experience in poverty reduction, and promote cooperation in such fields as anti-pandemic, economy and trade, infrastructure, tourism and education, said the president.

The Philippines also welcomes Chinese investment and cooperation in the country, which is of great significance for the Philippines to achieve its own development, he added.

The Philippines is willing to work with China to properly address the South China Sea issue, set an example for the peaceful resolution of disputes, and maintain regional peace and stability, Duterte said, adding the Philippines is also willing to play an active role in the development of ASEAN-China relations.

